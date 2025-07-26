MD 405 (Price Station Road) Median Crossover at US 301 to Close July 26

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close the MD 405 (Price Station Road) median crossover at US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) in Queen Anne’s County beginning Saturday, July 26.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes suitable for their travel and vehicle type. Nearby US 301 median crossovers are available at MD 19 (Roberts Station Road), two miles north and at Hayden Clark Road, 1.7 miles south. (See map.)

“This is a safety-focused decision,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “This closure is necessary to save lives and make the corridor safer for the tens of thousands of travelers and residents who use it every day.”

State Highway Administration implemented numerous safety-driven changes to help improve drivers’ sightlines in the 500-foot wide median in recent years, including restriping/realignment, audible pavement “rumble strip” warnings, additional signage, and installed channelizing devices in the median to reposition westbound MD 405 vehicles slightly prior to the stop sign at southbound US 301.

Following the fatal crashes this week, the State Highway Administration has decided to close the median crossover and evaluate additional safety measures to aid drivers in decision-making at this intersection. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

“Given the dangerous track record at this intersection — and now two fatal accidents in just three days — it is clear that further action is urgently needed,” said State Senator Steve Hershey. “While I understand the temporary inconvenience to motorists, public safety must come first. I fully support re-closing the median crossover for the remainder of the summer travel season to help prevent future tragedies.”

