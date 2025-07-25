Selkie Books Hosts Reception for Artist Anne Leone

On Saturday August 2nd Selkie Bookstore on Route 20 in Rock Hall will be hosting a reception from 1 to 4 pm for Artist Anne Leone.

Ms. Leone has a new collection of pastels featuring scenes of the Chesapeake and its shore.

The artist has been painting most of her life and has worked in watercolor, oil, acrylics and pastels. Recently she has specialized in pastels.

For the last several years she has printed a calendar with samples of her work. The 2026 calendar, which will be available at the reception, is composed of many of the animals and wildlife that she has painted.

Seilkie Bookstore is located at 6202 Rock Hall Road (Rte. 20)

For information contact [email protected]