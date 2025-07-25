RiverArts Reimagined Runway Fashion Show August 2

RiverArts is thrilled to announce we will be holding our annual Reimagined Runway fashion show and fundraising gala on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Come and marvel at the beautiful and unique designs of our talented participants. Each design is crafted from recycled or repurposed materials to showcase the connection between artistic expression and sustainability. This year’s theme is Dress to Impress, Roaring Twenties Style. A panel of judges will award a trophy for best design, and the audience can vote for a “best in show” audience favorite.

In addition to the fashion show, the event will feature a festive dinner by Happy Chicken, celebrity guest bartender Jeff Maguire serving our “BeeKnees” signature cocktail, and more, as well as a curated silent auction of art and experiences. Guests are encouraged to channel their inner Gatsby and dress up in speakeasy apparel.

Tickets are available for a range of prices: $50 for a balcony seat, $150 for table seating, or $250 for premium table seating right next to the runway. Table seating includes buffet dinner and one drink ticket. All tickets include hors d’oeuvres and access to the cash bar. Doors open at 5:00 pm for table seating and 6:00 pm for balcony seating. The fashion show will start at 7:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ctownra.org/reimagined-runway.

If you’re a local business interested in being a gala sponsor, program advertiser, or donating a silent auction item, please contact us at info@ctownra.org, 410-778-6300.

We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting, immersive event that celebrates eye-catching fashion, creativity, community, and connection!