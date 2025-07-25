Chestertown Flashback: Turner’s Creek

For today’s Flashback Photo, a charming summer scene from Turner’s Creek public landing. The undated photo shows a young boy and a slightly older girl in the waters of Turner’s Creek. The boy is splashing, perhaps trying to catch a fish or other underwater creature, while the girl floats on an inner tube nearby. The transom of the vessel Linda, from Wilmington, Delaware is shown at the edge of the image. Cars, partially obscured by a large tree seem to indicate an early to mid-20th century vintage for the photo. Turner’s Creek is still a beautiful spot to visit in the summer time. Part of the Chesapeake Gateways Network, the park offers a picnic pavilion for cookouts, 147 acres of nature trails, and a boat ramp. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.