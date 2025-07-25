Caroline County Humane Society Joins the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect Campaign, Asks Local Community to Adopt Animals in Need

The second year of the Rescue Effect brings together shelters and rescues nationwide to place more animals into loving homes and reduce the length of time animals are spending in shelters.

RIDGELY, MD (JULY 22, 2025) The Caroline County Humane Society today announced that it will join animal shelters and rescues across the country to participate in the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and place more animals into loving homes. During this effort, CCHS will offer fee waived adoptions for dogs and cats.

Launching in August and continuing through October, the Rescue Effect is the ASPCA’s national campaign dedicated to helping organizations increase adoptions and engage the public. This year, the ASPCA is providing $2 million in grants to cover adoption fees and support operations at many participating shelters and rescue groups across the country.

Most shelters across the country are full with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2024, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in care before being adopted. Choosing to adopt helps the animal you take home and supports many more by freeing up space and resources. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages, and an array of wonderful personalities. If you aren’t able to adopt, temporarily fostering also helps free up space for other animals in need.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Rescue Effect campaign this year and look forward to placing more animals in homes because of it,” says CCHS Executive Director Stephanie Flower.

In addition to the Rescue Effect, CCHS is also joining the Maryland 3000 and Clear the Shelters national adoption campaign. These campaigns run throughout August, providing additional exposure to animals in need of homes.

The Caroline County Humane Society will launch their participation in these campaigns by waiving adoption fees throughout the entire month of August. All regular adoption processes will still apply.

To learn more about CCHS or view currently adoptable animals, go to carolinehumane.org.

You can learn more about the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign at ASPCA.org/TheRescueEffect.