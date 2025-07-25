MENU

July 25, 2025

9 Brevities

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Over the Outer Banks on Assignment

Agent 86 approached the Spy recently about enrolling in a photography summer camp to hone his skills.  He asked the Spy to cover his tuition and travel expenses.  The Spy advised 86 that he was at least 6 decades too old for summer and reminded him that the publication was a 501(c)(3) with scarce resources and none for training senior citizens.  Apparently, 86 reached into his own pocket to fund his summer camp and ended up on the Virginia Outer Banks.  His surveillance video of that unusual terrain appears below.
This video is approximately two minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

