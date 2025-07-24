The Summer Doldrums by Angela Rieck

Last week’s column about the sounds of summer can’t be complete without talking about the inevitable summer doldrums brought on by relentless heat. I feel sort of listless and lack motivation to even write this column (which I normally love to do).

So, I went on the Internet to research what to do about these summer blues. Here is what the experts recommended.

The first step is to appreciate what summer offers. Experts recommend that we embrace a positive mindset (of course if that were easy, I wouldn’t be researching how to end the summer gloom).

As always, mindfulness is important. The experts recommend that we try to focus on the present moment, and find something to enjoy about it, such as the outdoor beauty (from inside.) This can help improve mood and motivation to engage in the activities that are offered.

Summer offers a unique freeness that is absent in the other seasons. This year, the unusual rains have brought an unexpected green and lushness to our summer landscape. The Crepe Myrtles are making a spectacular debut by ignoring the summer heat. The limelight hydrangeas are emerging and rudbeckia welcomes all with its yellow flowers and brown centers. The fireflies delight each night and there are outdoor concerts in summer evenings. Summer offers special events such as the plein air festival. It is recommended that we try to sign up for at least one event per month.

Summer would not be summer without the plethora of fresh fruits and vegetables that are available at the farm stands, farmers’ markets, and even grocery stores. A fresh salad and freshly prepared fruits and vegetables reminds us how good healthy eating feels.

Experts recommend that we prioritize self-care. This could be a nap, a relaxing shower, exercise, a massage or facial, healthy fresh vegetables and fruit, or anything that cares for your physical body. Practicing self-care reminds us that we are important.

If we get a day that gives us a break from the heat, take advantage of it. A short walk, gardening, sitting by the pool, a brief bike ride, or anything that allows you to enjoy the outside. Exposure to sunlight and fresh air can boost mood and energy levels.

This is a good time to set some goals. I decided to paint my bathroom. It allows me to stay indoors away from the heat and paint a room that is in desperate need of a refresh. It is important to set realistic goals, so I am going to paint the room in two days rather than try to push it into a single day.

Try something new: prepare a new recipe with fresh vegetables, read a book, or watch a show or movie that you might not typically choose. Summer can be a great time to learn a new skill, take a class, or try a creative activity. I have decided to improve my Spanish. Duolingo is an app that provides an interesting way to learn a foreign language. It is free unless you want a deluxe version that offers AI chats in the language.

Plan a day trip. This is a time to enjoy a museum, go to the beach, visit an arboretum, or check out our historical sites, especially those along the underground railroad. Because summer is slower, we can take extra time to enjoy it.

Consider journaling. Writing can be a powerful way to stay focused. It is good to chronicle what we have done during the day. It allows us to reinforce good habits and see what we have accomplished even if we are a little bored.

While trying new events also remember to keep some structure in your daily routine. This includes consistent sleep patterns and breaks. Each morning, I ride my bike before it gets too hot, so I have added that to my schedule and make myself ride even if I would prefer to stay indoors.

This is a good season to spend time with friends and family. Social interaction and shared experiences boost both mood and motivation. This can include joining clubs, such as a book club, hosting a party, setting up a regular game, or visiting others.

Avoid negativity if possible. It is easy to get down on ourselves when we are isolated by the weather, so think positive thoughts and avoid those people who tend to criticize or be negative.

Because it is summer, it is important to drink plenty of water throughout the day to combat the effects of heat and fatigue. Eating healthy always improves mood, but treat yourself to those summer delights. Is there a better time for watermelon or ice cream than mid to late summer?

Most of all remember that these “dog days” will be over soon and cooler temperatures will prevail.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.