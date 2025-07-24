Letter to the Editor:  The Company You Keep

There is an expression that has been used since the time of the Greeks, “Tell me what company you keep and I will tell you what you are.” In the case of President Trump, consider the pardons he has granted since this is the company he keeps.

The Constitution states: “The President … shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” The president’s power can only be used to pardon someone for a federal crime.

A request for a pardon goes to the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney which assists the president in exercising his pardon power. The office looks at such factors as how the person has acted following their conviction, the seriousness of the offense, and the extent to which the person has accepted responsibility for their crime. Trump did not follow this process. All of those pardoned were found guilty by their peers and none have shown remorse.

January 6 Insurrectionists: This sweeping action included both nonviolent participants and those convicted of violent crimes against law enforcement. Trump also commuted the sentences of 14 prominent figures from far-right groups relating to the Capitol attack including Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy and Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, sentenced to 18 years.

Ross Ulbricht: This founder of the Silk Road dark web marketplace, an anonymous platform that facilitated the sale of illegal drugs and other illicit goods using crypto-currency, was given a life sentence for multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute narcotics and money laundering.

Rod Blagojevich: Trump granted a full pardon to this former Illinois Governor who had been sentenced to 14 years for multiple corruption charges including attempting to sell Barack Obama‘s vacant Senate seat.

Brian Kelsey: Trump pardoned this Republican member of the Tennessee State Senate who had pleaded guilty over attempting to illegally funnel money to his failed campaign for Congress in 2016.

Devon Archer: Trump granted a full pardon to this former business associate of Hunter Biden, convicted of defrauding a Native American tribe in a $60 million bond scheme.

Trevor Milton: Trump pardoned the founder of an electric vehicle start-up convicted of engaging in a scheme to defraud investors including wire fraud and securities fraud. Milton and his wife had donated more than $1.8 million to Trump’s re-election campaign.

BitMEX co-founders: Trump pardoned three co-founders of this crypto-currency exchange who had pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to implement a compliant anti-money laundering program.

Michele Fiore: Trump pardoned this woman convicted of seven counts relating to wire fraud for stealing $70,000 she had collected for a memorial to fallen police officers, and instead used for personal expenses.

Paul Walczak: This former nursing home executive was convicted of misappropriating over $10 million in employment taxes for personal luxury spending. Trump’s decision was announced less than three weeks after Walczak’s mother attended a $1 million-per-person fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Scott Jenkins: This former sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia had been convicted of accepting more than $75,000 in bribes in exchange for appointing individuals as auxiliary deputies.

Todd and Julie Chrisley: These reality stars had been convicted of several counts of fraud and tax evasion involving over $30 million. Their daughter, a vocal Trump supporter, had lobbied for their release and received the news of their pardon in a phone call from the president.

Michael Grimm: This former Congressman stepped down from office following a conviction for tax fraud.

All of these pardons have been given since January. This list is incomplete. What does it say about Trump’s character that these are the individuals that deserve a second chance? This is unfortunately the company he keeps. So much for draining the swamp!

Barbara Vann

Chestertown