For All Seasons Offers Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention for the Hospitality Industry

For All Seasons Center for Learning is offering an introductory online training to equip hospitality professionals with the critical knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to human trafficking in lodging environments. Designed specifically for hotel, motel, and short-term rental staff—including front desk personnel, housekeepers, security staff, and managers—this program demystifies human trafficking and empowers learners to take practical action.

Led by Sean Walker, a nationally recognized safety and security expert with over 25 years of experience in hospitality, the course addresses both the myths and the realities of trafficking. Participants will learn how traffickers exploit the privacy and access provided by hotels and motels, what signs to watch for during check-in and throughout a guest’s stay, and how to act when something doesn’t feel right. Emphasis is placed on real-world scenarios, non-confrontational reporting, and establishing proactive relationships with local law enforcement.

“Human trafficking poses a direct threat to our region’s hospitality industry, by damaging reputations, undermining operational efficiency, and increasing costs. For All Seasons’ Regional Navigator Program is actively addressing this issue by training our business owners to improve customer trust, ensure public safety, and enhance employee satisfaction, ultimately driving long-term economic success in the region,” said Susan Ahlstrom, Regional Navigator at For All Seasons.

The online training program includes:

A foundational overview of what human trafficking is—and what it is not

Common behaviors and red flags at check-in and during a guest’s stay

Best practices in response, including communication, policy development, and law enforcement engagement

Mental health considerations for frontline workers who may witness or report trafficking

Resources for further training, awareness, and organizational readiness

Participants will also hear a follow-up conversation between Sean Walker and For All Seasons’ Chief Clinical Officer, Lesa Mulcahy, focusing on the emotional impact of this work and how agencies like For All Seasons can support staff following traumatic incidents.

Whether you work the front desk or manage operations, this course offers the clarity, confidence, and tools needed to play a meaningful role in preventing exploitation. Completing this training signals a commitment to guest safety and community responsibility because every action, no matter how small, has the power to disrupt trafficking and create hope.

For further information, visit https://forallseasonsinc.lpages.co/human-trafficking-hospitality-training/, and for questions, contact: [email protected].

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.