Congressman Harris announces Process for Nominations to Service Academies now Open

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) announced that the application process for nominations to the U.S. Service Academies is now open for students hoping to join the Class of 2030. Congressman Harris will consider qualified applicants from Maryland’s First Congressional District for nomination to the U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Merchant Marine Academy.
Each year, Congressman Harris nominates exceptional students to the U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Merchant Marine Academy. While the Coast Guard Academy does not require a nomination, Congressman Harris may recommend qualified applicants.
Applicants are evaluated on academics, SAT/ACT test scores, physical aptitude, extracurriculars, and a panel interview. The deadline to apply for a nomination is October 31, 2025. Interviews will be conducted in the fall, and the Service Academies will receive Congressman Harris’ official nominations by December 31, 2025.
