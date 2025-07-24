Congressman Harris announces Process for Nominations to Service Academies now Open

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) announced that the application process for nominations to the U.S. Service Academies is now open for students hoping to join the Class of 2030. Congressman Harris will consider qualified applicants from Maryland’s First Congressional District for nomination to the U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Merchant Marine Academy.

