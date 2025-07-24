Academy Art Museum Announces Upcoming Exhibition with Artist Anita Groener

The Academy Art Museum proudly presents its first international exhibition, To the Edge of Your World by internationally recognized Dutch Irish artist Anita Groener. The exhibition will be open to the public from August 16 to October 26. An opening reception will be held on August 16 from 2 to 4 PM.

Using humble materials – twigs, cardboard, cut paper – Groener explores themes of loss, displacement, and resilience. Her intricately constructed sculptures and drawings reflect on the shared human impact of migration, conflict, and remembrance, shaped in part by her travels through the American South and global regions affected by upheaval.

In 2022, Groener, accompanied by John Relman, one of the United States’ most prominent civil rights lawyers, travelled across the American South. With Relman as her guide, she visited historic sites important to the Civil Rights Movement: museums, trails, and memorials in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama. America’s unfinished struggle for equality and justice made starkly tangible on this journey profoundly informed Groener’s most recent sculpture and drawings, adding a new aspect to her ongoing engagement with the world’s past decade of war and upheaval in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Africa, and elsewhere.

To the Edge of Your World is accompanied by Shelter, a new animated film made in collaboration with documentary filmmaker Matt Kresling and the Talbot Interfaith Shelter (TIS) in Easton. Based on interviews relating individual stories of people facing hardship and their determination to rebuild their lives, Shelter addresses the urgent social and political realities of homelessness and celebrates the transformative work of TIS. The video resonates with the exhibition’s themes, displacement, belonging, and the fragile architecture of memory.

The world premiere of Shelter will be on August 16, with a special showing on August 17 with the Talbot Interfaith Shelter.

One of Ireland’s most distinguished artists, Anita Groener, has recently shown her work at the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris, France; the Museum Rijswijk in The Hague, Netherlands; and Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda, Ireland. In 2005, she was elected a member of Aosdána, the official association of Ireland’s preeminent artists and cultural producers.

As the premiere art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show, now in its 27th year. AAM also provides arts education to school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. To continue the institutional movement of offering free public programming and to give barrier-free access to art, AAM eliminated admission fees in 2023.