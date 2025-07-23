MENU

July 23, 2025

Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: The ICE Detention of Talbot County’s Pastor Daniel Espinal

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week on Maryland Caucus, it gets very local and very personal. Last week, ICE agents arrested Talbot County’s Pastor Daniel Espinal for immigration violations after he had lived in the area for almost three decades, providing clerical support to hundreds of families.

Just one example of Pastor Espinal’s service in the community was to help officiate the memorial service for Len’s eighteen-year-old son Darius, who had tragically lost his life in a car accident the week before.  Adding to the sense of shock of Pastor Espinal’s detention was the fact that Darren Foxwell’s best friend at Easton High School was the pastor’s son, Daniel, who was at his deathbed in the hospital.

Len and Clay discuss the circumstances and policy implications of these arrests, as well as some of the political consequences for this increasingly unpopular federal approach to illegal immigration.

Letters to Editor

  1. This is so terrible. We were told ICE and the administration would only deport persons who had committed crimes. However the stories we hear now is that ICE is taking longtime residents who are strong members of our community. A travesty. Bait and switch. All should be afraid.

  2. Clayton Mitchell’s read on the deportation of immigrants who are productive, tax paying, law abidding members of our society is, in a word, abhorent. To suggest that these individuals should be required to “pay a penalty” to avoid deportation could not be more twisted and racist. Mr. Mitchell’s view that the government needs to find a “justifiable” path for permitting these people to stay in the US because there aren’t enough “privileged whites” around to perform work immigrants are needed to do is disgustingly supercilious; not to mention clear evidence of his tacit endorsement of the Trump Administrations’ heinous efforts to effect broad based racial cleansing in the US.

    Let’s not forget that all of us white folks’ ancestors started out here as immigrants.

