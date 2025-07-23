Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: The ICE Detention of Talbot County’s Pastor Daniel Espinal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week on Maryland Caucus, it gets very local and very personal. Last week, ICE agents arrested Talbot County’s Pastor Daniel Espinal for immigration violations after he had lived in the area for almost three decades, providing clerical support to hundreds of families.

Just one example of Pastor Espinal’s service in the community was to help officiate the memorial service for Len’s eighteen-year-old son Darius, who had tragically lost his life in a car accident the week before. Adding to the sense of shock of Pastor Espinal’s detention was the fact that Darren Foxwell’s best friend at Easton High School was the pastor’s son, Daniel, who was at his deathbed in the hospital.

Len and Clay discuss the circumstances and policy implications of these arrests, as well as some of the political consequences for this increasingly unpopular federal approach to illegal immigration.