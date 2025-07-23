Hip Hop Time Capsule Update with Darius Johnson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A bold new mural now graces the façade of the Washington College Innovation Plant at 800 High Street, marking the latest milestone in the Hip Hop Time Capsule program—a dynamic, hands-on workforce development initiative that wrapped its fifth and most ambitious year last week. The two-week summer program brought together more than 50 high school students from Kent, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Cecil counties to explore creative trades, civic leadership, and community storytelling.

Launched in 2021 as part of the Chesapeake Heartland Project, Hip Hop Time Capsule originally focused on exploring African American history in Kent County through music, oral histories, and digital archives. Over the years, it has evolved into a powerful teaching program rooted in experiential learning, creativity, and cultural preservation. In 2025, the program made a significant leap—shifting from digital history to physical place by anchoring its work at the former Vita Foods and Dixon Valve site, now reimagined as the Washington College Innovation Plant.

This year’s interns, paid for their work, rotated through hands-on workshops in mural painting, printmaking, woodworking, metal fabrication, and music production. The mural, a centerpiece of their efforts, draws from the rich industrial and cultural history of the 800 High Street site while adding fresh, youth-driven energy to the evolving campus-community hub.

Led by a combination of Washington College faculty and local professionals, the workshops also integrated leadership development, public speaking, resume building, and team collaboration. Students were guided by figures like artist Shelton Hawkins, known for beautifying basketball courts worldwide, and musician Ty Bolden, along with printmaker Zachariah Schmitt, sculptor Christian Benefiel, and muralist Chad Fedorovich. Music production workshops were led by Kentavius Jones ’04, while Washington College students mentored high school participants, gaining leadership experience themselves.

“Our student interns have come together to learn a number of skills and trades, to reflect on our community’s past and future, and to make their mark on this evolving property at the heart of Chestertown,” said Patrick Nugent, Washington College’s Director of Civic Engagement. “The tables, benches, murals, posters, and music they designed and brought into being have enriched the site and will ensure the Innovation Plant becomes a vibrant crossroads for both campus and community.”

“This initiative helped students build trust, develop professional skills, and look critically at their community,” said Darius Johnson, Director of the Chesapeake Heartland Project. “Programs like this show what’s possible when youth are empowered to leave a creative legacy.”

The program was a collaborative effort involving the Starr Center, the Chesapeake Heartland Project, the Kohl Gallery, and Minary’s Dream Alliance, with contributions from local partners including Dixon Valve, Sumner Hall, and Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s. Support from the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, TEDCO, and the Kent County Local Management Board made the initiative possible.

The final day saw the site buzzing as nearly 100 students from the Horizons program joined in a special celebration, underscoring the growing impact of the Innovation Plant as a nexus for creativity, education, and community engagement.

We recently interviewed Darius Johnson to talk about the project.

To follow the continuing work, visit @wc_innovation_plant on Instagram and chesapeakeheartland.org.

This article is condensation and reformation of a Washington College webstory. Lead photo is also from Washington College.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.