Church Hill Theatre Schedules August Auditions for Clyde’s

Church Hill Theatre invites actors to audition for Clyde’s, a brilliant play by Lynn Nottage. Directed by Michael Whitehill, the production will run weekends from November 7 -23. Nottage, who received a MacArthur “Genius Grant,” is known for dramas that explore the experiences of working-class people. She has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama—twice—and Clyde’s was the most-produced play of the 2022-2023 season. Bitingly funny, Clyde’s is set in a truck stop diner staffed entirely by the formerly incarcerated. The search for a perfect sandwich takes Clyde and her employees on a journey of empathy and empowerment.

Director Whitehill promises his actors hard work, respect, inclusion, and even a few sandwiches as the team brings Nottage’s vision to the stage. He enjoys working with new talent, so encourages both novices and more experienced actors to audition. While there may be some “cold reads” from the script, Whitehill’s auditions always include the unexpected, from role playing exercises to slam poetry. Some actors audition only for the opportunity to see what he plans this time.

The characters in Clyde’s are both quite specific—and extremely nuanced. Even if a role doesn’t seem quite right, Whitehill encourages you to audition. Here are the parts, all of them leads, all of them requiring great comic timing:

Montrellous is a middle-aged, working-class Black man. After many years in prison, he is sensitive, caring, and has a sharp sense of humor. Using cooking as a means of meditation, he tries, not always successfully, to bring along members of the younger generation.

Jason is a young White man, a bit of a doofus, who just finished 8 years in prison. He presents as a white supremacist but can be open and vulnerable. A man with a lot to learn, Jason gets some of the best comic opportunities.

Letitia is a young Black woman with a special needs child, eager to rebuild her life. She really depends on this job, even if the work conditions are toxic. A romantic, she still hopes to find a genuine partner. She is a hoot and a half.

Rafael is a Latino, playful and full of charm. He also is in recovery, working to find a spiritual path to a better future. And he falls, hard, for Letitia, who isn’t very impressed. And, of the whole crew, Rafael is terrified of his boss.

Clyde, the sandwich shop owner, is a Black woman of indeterminate age. She is brash, domineering, and even wickedly seductive. She controls the menu, the rules, and her staff’s lives—but she is the only one who will hire them. She drives the play.

Auditions will be held at the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center, 410 Little Kidwell Avenue, Centreville, Maryland, on August 30 and on September 1 and 3. The Wednesday date may include call-backs. For more information about Clyde’s audition dates and times, visit the CHT website at https://churchhilltheatre.org/shows/auditions/ or call the CHT office at (410) 556-6003.