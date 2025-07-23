Chestertown Artist’s Work is Going to the Moon

Local artist Diane Rappisi is honored that two of her works have been selected for inclusion in the Polaris Archive of the Lunar Codex, the most expansive and most truly global cultural heritage project of its kind. Representing curated works from 254 countries, territories and Indigenous nations, the Codex is a multimedia archive – including art, writing, music and film – which will be enclosed in time capsules to be placed near the south pole of the Moon in perpetuity. It is considered a “message in a bottle” for future generations.

This honor came about when Diane’s painting, “Watcher,” was selected as a Finalist in the 17th International Art Renewal Center Salon Competition, and her painting “Maelstrom” achieved Semifinalist status.

The Art Renewal Center is a non-profit, educational foundation, hosting the largest online museum dedicated to representational art, and leading the revival of realism in the visual arts. The ARC Salon Competition is the largest competition in the world dedicated to representational painting, drawing and sculpting. Over 5000 entries from 87 countries were submitted to the 17th Salon Competition. The top entries received the privilege of inclusion in the Lunar Codex, and will be encoded and delivered to the moon over the course of seven missions.

The Polaris archive, in which Diane’s work is included, will travel to its destination aboard NASA mission CLPS-TO-20A, via the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and the Astrobotic Griffin lunar lander. The actual launch date will be announced when confirmed by NASA, and is expected to take place before the end of 2025.