Mary Ellen Mabe’s “Adventures in Colors” at Artists’ Gallery August 1

On the First Friday, August 1st, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the newest work by one of their partners, Mary Ellen Mabe, who has always been an artist with a love of color. Her new show, “Adventures in Color”, is a true example of this. Like many artists as children, Mary Ellen grew up knowing that paper and crayons were a way for her to express herself. Raised in New York near the Finger Lakes, Mary Ellen began painting in oil with classes taught by local artists. “My first real attempt at painting was copying realist works and teaching myself composition, shadows and light. I now work toward a more impressionistic style which is always evolving. Moving to the Eastern Shore in 2004 with my husband was life changing! The art culture here in this area is dynamic! I have been lucky to be able to study with talented artists and participate in workshops locally, in areas on the East Coast, as well as abroad. My inspiration comes from the colors in the garden. I try to capture their fragility and incorporate them into my still life compositions. If there is a figure in the garden, that’s even better.”