On the First Friday, August 1st, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the newest work by one of their partners, Mary Ellen Mabe, who has always been an artist with a love of color. Her new show, “Adventures in Color”, is a true example of this. Like many artists as children, Mary Ellen grew up knowing that paper and crayons were a way for her to express herself. Raised in New York near the Finger Lakes, Mary Ellen began painting in oil with classes taught by local artists. “My first real attempt at painting was copying realist works and teaching myself composition, shadows and light. I now work toward a more impressionistic style which is always evolving. Moving to the Eastern Shore in 2004 with my husband was life changing! The art culture here in this area is dynamic! I have been lucky to be able to study with talented artists and participate in workshops locally, in areas on the East Coast, as well as abroad. My inspiration comes from the colors in the garden. I try to capture their fragility and incorporate them into my still life compositions. If there is a figure in the garden, that’s even better.”
Mary Ellen Mabe’s “Adventures in Colors” at Artists’ Gallery August 1
In 2018, Mary Ellen became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown and is a member of The Working Artists’ Forum in Easton. She juried into “Local Color” for the ninth time this year and has been honored to have won the Judges Award of Excellence and Honorable Mentions in many of these shows. As a member of the St. Michael’s Art League since 2005, she has been involved with their Members’ Show and has twice been awarded honors in their Banner Program.
The Artists’ Gallery invites the public to their opening reception for Mary Ellen Mabe on First Friday, August 1st from 5-7:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Mary Ellen’s paintings will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of August. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit their website which can be found at www.theartistsgalleryctown.
com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.
Lead photo is “Early Harvest” by Mary Ellen Mabe
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.