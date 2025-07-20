MassoniArts “Bearing Witness” to Climate Change: A Talk with Carla Massoni

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One thing for sure about Carla Massoni’s move from her second-floor gallery at High Street to the space at 113 South Cross Street is that none of the ambience and exhibition finesse was lost. In fact, the street-floor space excels as an intimate showcase for her always extraordinary shows.

The current Summer 2025 Gallery Artists Exhibition celebrates the new work of Heidi Fowler, Katherine Cox, Joe Karlik, Zemma Mastin White, Julia Clift, Blake Conroy, Jacqui Crocetta, Simma Liebman, Grace Mitchell, and Kathryn O’Grady. Thematically, they portray the challenges of climate change and our connection to the natural world.

Massoni says that artist Grace Mitchell, in an appended essay, writes “contemporary artists grapple with this situation in different ways. Leading some to conclude that simply “bearing witness” is probably the best bet. Bearing witness involves simply observing, documenting, comprehending, and even adapting to the situation at hand.”

To this end, the new exhibition of artists each offer a lens to share their vision of this critical time of environmental change.

The Spy recently interviewed Carla Massoni to talk about a few of the artists in the show.

The Gallery states “We are happy to open our galleries to you outside of our regular hours. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting either Carla Massoni (410-708-4512) or Kate Ballantine (410-310-0796) in advance.”

Exhibition is open until august 15.

Gallery Hours:

Thursday – Friday – 11-4; Saturday – 10-5,

Sunday – 11-2

This video is approximately ten minutes in length.