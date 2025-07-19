Cultivating Growth: UM Shore Regional Health Nurses Graduate from Statewide Leadership Institute

Three nurse managers at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), recently graduated from the Nurse Leadership Institute (NLI), a year-long professional development program hosted by the University of Maryland School of Nursing and funded by a state grant. The NLI was designed to build leadership capacity of Maryland nursing faculty and clinicians, facilitate partnerships for developing strategies that shape effective health care and prepare a nursing workforce to assume roles within systems.

Amy Bradley, BSN, manager, 3E and the Joint Center; Mary Collins, BSN, manager, 2E and Dialysis; and Shawne Davis, BSN, manager, Patient Care Services, completed the intensive program along with over 40 other nurse leaders across the state.

Quotes from participants:

“It was reinvigorating,” said Collins, who has served on the UM SRH nursing team for nearly two decades. “When you’ve been doing your job for a long time, it’s easy to think, ‘we’ve got this’—but this program helps you realize there’s always room to grow. This was about learning how to do what we do – better.”

“The NLI forces you to take a hard look at your strengths and areas of growth,” said Bradley. “It was about self-awareness as much as it was about skill-building.” We’re not just connecting within our organization—the NLI brings together nurse leaders from across Maryland,” said Davis. “That perspective is powerful.”

The program included a one-on-one mentorship, monthly virtual leadership meetings and three in-person sessions, including a two-day intensive leadership training. Participants also completed a collaborative project addressing a specific health care issue or topic.

Danielle Wilson, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, UM SRH, championed the program internally and encouraged her managers to apply.

“Investing in nursing leadership is investing in patient care,” said Wilson. “Nurse leaders have the opportunity and responsibility to continue to innovate and advance standards of care. We are grateful that three of our nurse managers had the opportunity to engage in this transformative initiative.”

