Academy Art Museum Welcomes Matthew Moore as New Director of Education

The Academy Art Museum is thrilled to announce the appointment of Matthew Moore as its new Director of Education. An accomplished artist and dedicated educator, Matt brings a unique blend of creative vision, academic leadership, and deep community engagement to this important role.

As Director of Education, Matt will guide the strategic direction of the Museum’s education programs, overseeing K–12 initiatives, adult education offerings, and public programs designed to ignite and sustain curiosity for art throughout our community.

Matthew Moore’s own artistic practice reflects his thoughtful approach to exploring history, place, and collective memory. His photographic work examines patterns in the built environment that reveal the ways in which historical narratives are constructed and remembered. His recent series, Post-Socialist Landscapes, has been the focus of solo exhibitions at the Gormley Gallery in Baltimore, Blue Sky Gallery in Portland, and right here at the Academy Art Museum. His work has been featured in Time Magazine, The Daily Mail, Atlas Obscura, Musee, BmoreArt, Lenscratch, Deep Baltic, and more.

Matt holds a BFA in Photography from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and an MFA in Photography from Georgia State University. He is currently a tenured Professor at Anne Arundel Community College and has built a reputation as an innovative educator and mentor who inspires students to think critically and creatively about art and its role in the world.

“Matt’s deep commitment to both teaching and artistic practice makes him an exceptional fit for this role,” said Charlotte Potter Kasic, Director of the Academy Art Museum. “His experience in higher education, passion for fostering meaningful connections with our diverse audiences, and his ties to the Eastern Shore community will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”

