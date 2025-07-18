Wine(s) of the Week: Piazza New Additions

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, our weekly wine tasting is postponed until next weekend since tomorrow morning I will be on my way to TN to attend a baby shower for my great niece’s first baby.

While I will be swilling Prosecco at the baby shower, I offer my suggestions of four new wines we have added to Piazza’s collection for your weekend consideration: a Prosecco, a Rose’, a White and a Red. All of them have cards labeled “NEW,” so check them out and try one or two that appeal to you! Two of them are from my fave importer, Rosenthal Wine Merchant, founded by Neal Rosenthal in 1977 as a one-man retail operation in New York City. Rosenthal is now a well-known importer and distributor of fine wines and his wine selections are spot-on.

Sparkling: Adriano Adami “Garbel” Prosecco Treviso DOC ($18.50,11% ABV):

Emily discovered this prosecco recently when one of our other selections was temporarily out of stock. “Garbel” in the local dialect means “ a dry, crisp, white wine” and is produced in the hilly vineyards of Treviso in the Veneto. Its nose of complex fruit notes make it a great celebratory wine or makes even a weekday a celebration. The winemaker suggests it is best enjoyed in a white wine glass instead of a traditional flute.

Rosato’: San Fereolo Vino Rosato “La Lupa” ($38.75, 13% ABV):

The image of the She Wolf (La Lupa), is a popular subject for Italian winemakers. According to Roman mythology, La Lupa rescued the twins Romulus and Remus who had been abandoned in a basket that was floating along the Tiber River. The twins grew up to found Rome. Take a close look at the label-La Lupa is standing with a glass of wine in her hand, and it is obvious she is celebrating “au naturel”. Winemaker Nicoletta Bocca founded San Fereolo in 1992 and Rosenthal considers her La Lupa to be a seriously made Rose’, instead of a light wine, made from primarily the Dolcetto grape, with a very small amount of Gewurztraminer. Orange pink in color with a fruity taste-La Lupa is definitely unique!

White: Sergio Mottura “Fragugnano” Orvieto DOC ($22.50,14% ABV) :

Many of you will recognize winemaker Sergio Mottura’s distinctive label of a porcupine in various joyful positions-his La Torre a Civitella, which is my fave Grechetto, is temporarily out of stock. As I wrote when we first tasted this wine, the label pays tribute to the porcupine who re-emerged in the vineyard when the estate stopped using herbicides and pesticides. “Fragugnano” is equal parts Grechetto and Procanico, so I am quite eager to try this wine that the restauranteur and wine author Joseph Bastianich considers to be the “Master of Grechetto”.

Il Provinciale Langhe Nebbiolo DOC ($22.50, 14.5% ABV):

Another wine from Rosenthal’s San Fereolo winery, this is a wine that both Nebbiolo fans and newcomers to this grape can appreciate. Its deep ruby hue conveys the wine’s richness; on the nose, a bouquet of ripe cherries and raspberries unfolds with a pinch of spice; vibrant structure, full bodied, with a taste of plums, red berries, and subtle hints of dried herbs with earthy undertones. Nebbiolo is the progenitor of both Barolo and Barbaresco so if you like a wine with complex aromas, high acidity, and firm tannins, this one’s for you!

Whichever wine you choose, enjoy your weekend and I look forward to seeing you all at next weekend’s wine tasting when we will taste another new wine!

Cin Cin,

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is an Italian specialty grocery located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N Washington St, Easton, MD 21601.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.