July 19, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Flashback: Early Chestertown Fair

In honor of the 2025 Kent County Fair currently underway, a Flashback Photo of a much earlier fair. Although the digital image of this photo has been adjusted to make it easier to see, you still have to study it carefully to see the details. Zooming in will help.

In the undated photo, the Kent County Fair looks much different from the 21st century version of the event, but horses, onlookers, and even in an image lacking the clarity and color of the photos we take today, a sense of excitement and occasion comes through.

To all this year’s fairgoers and participants, have fun, good luck, and enjoy the BBQ! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

