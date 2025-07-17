Women & Girls Fund 9-Hole Golf Tournament Set for September 8, 2025

Registration is open for the Women & Girls Fund’s annual Golf Day on Tuesday, September 8, at Talbot Country Club in Easton. Open to women golfers from beginners to veterans, the day features a buffet lunch and 9-hole scramble-style tournament.

“This is the thirteenth year for the golf tournament, and the fun, laughter, and friendships that happen during the day always make it a memorable event,” said Alice Ryan, Women & Girls Fund founder, event chair, and avid golfer. “It’s a wonderful way to engage our sponsors, players, and volunteers in raising much-needed funds to educate and empower women and girls on the Mid-Shore, and we thank all of them for their support.”

Registration opens at 11:00am, the buffet lunch will be served from 11:45 am-12:45 pm, and tee time is 1:00pm. Players break into foursomes for the 9-hole “scramble”, which is an ideal format for players of different abilities. From tee to green, foursomes hit from their group’s “best ball” position, which gives every player the chance to contribute to the team’s cumulative low score.

Following play, refreshments will be served at the clubhouse and awards given to the winning players. There will also be prizes for the Closest to the Pin contest and the winning ticket for the popular 50-50 Raffle will be drawn.

The fee for lunch and 9-holes (with cart) is $200. Registration deadline is September 1. To sign up or for more information, visit www.womenandgirlsfund.org, call 410-770-8347, or email [email protected].

Now in its 23rd year, the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. It seeks to understand and address the needs of women and girls in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. With community support and the “power of pooled resources’, it has built a permanent endowment of over $1,000,000 and awarded grants totaling $967,006 to 118 distinct Mid-Shore non-profits.