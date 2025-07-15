All Aboard for Murder on the Orient Express at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to announce the cast for its September production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. The script is an adaptation by the hilarious Ken Ludwig, who was asked by the Christie estate to bring this favorite novel to the stage. Director Kat Melton, who put together last year’s hit Ride the Cyclone, has assembled a stellar cast and will use her tech magic to hurtle audiences through the snowy alps as Hercule Poirot solves yet another mysterious death. The Guardian praised the play as being “a first class ride all the way.”

We can assume that Poirot himself is innocent. But what about the odd mix of passengers? And can we rule out the railroad executives and staff? Even if you have read the book or seen a film version, figuring out “who done it” may be a challenge. Make sure to reserve tickets to find out! The show will run weekends from September 12 to 28.

Hercule Poirot, the master detective, is played by the very versatile Howard Messick. While on the train, his friend Monsieur Bouc, a former police official and now the director of the Compagnie Wagon Lits, asks him to undertake the case. Oric Geist brings some comic relief to this part. Pierre Michel, the train conductor, is played by Michael Casey, who is usually seen directing the CHT orchestra. Michel has a deeper connection to the case than we expect. Joseph Diggs plays two parts: the head waiter and a father. Could he have other ties to the victim? And what about Dr. Constantine, played by Chelsea Clough? Was the doctor on board by coincidence—or on purpose?

And what do we really know about the victim, Samuel Ratchett, an abrasive American businessman, played by Jon Hodgson. He of course has enemies but doesn’t expect to be brutally murdered. His personal secretary, Hector MacQueen, played by Cory Palmer, seems to be a loyal employee but certainly is hiding something

As in all Christie tales, there are plenty of suspects, with false identities, strange back stories, and hidden motives. Christie leaves a trail of clues, but which of them are red herrings? Which of these passengers is a murderer?

Because this is Europe, there are of course titled people on board. Countess Elena Andrenyi from Hungary is rich and beautiful, almost out of a fairy tale. Kaya Ricketts makes us wonder if she might also be a killer. The exiled Russian, Princess Dragomiroff, is an imperious battle-axe played by Laura Kaufmann. How could she even know someone like Ratchett?

Other passengers include two admirable young women, a British governess, Mary Debenham and a Swedish nurse/missionary, Greta Ohlsson. We know the governess, played by Steffi Ricketts, has a terrible secret and the Swede, played by Jenny Weiske, is just plain odd. But surely—not killers. Another strong female presence is the tough as nails American widow, Helen Hubbard. Colleen Minahan soon lets us know that there is more to Mrs. Hubbard than we expect. The most logical suspect could be the upright military man, Colonel Arbuthnot, played by James Diggs. Obviously in love with Mary Debenham, would he be willing to kill for her?

Kat Melton has made room for several smaller parts that enrich the plot and the production. These other passengers, the ensemble, help move along the action—and the scenery. Michelle Spain, Chrissie Yoxall, Joshua Hansen, Laura Weeks, Eddie Vance, and Isabella McCauley travel with us on the train. Athena Melton appears as Daisy Armstrong, who is not on the train.

As always, a strong production team began work months before rehearsals started. While some argued that having a steam locomotive encounter an alpine blizzard on the CHT stage was impossible, just come and see. The entire cast and crew know this could be your “favorite-ever” show. It runs from September 12-28, with shows at 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available now online at churchhillltheatre.org or by calling the box office at 410-556-6003.