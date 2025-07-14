Thoughts on the Texas Flash Floods by David Reel

The recent flash flood tragedy in central Texas resulted in seeing the best and the worst of American society.

The best has been an outpouring of sympathy, caring, and support for the flood victims, their families, and the survivors. There have been countless reports of selfless rescue and recovery efforts by first responders and volunteers, some from well beyond the immediate flooded area.

The worst has been numerous messages on social media and other media platforms, e.g., a newspaper editorial cartoon that were vile, hateful, and some of which were vulgar.

Many of them chose to blame Trump supporters or policy decisions of the Trump administration for this tragedy.

Far too many did not include expressions of sadness or sympathy for the deaths of innocent children and adults, or compassion for the lifelong impact on all the flooding survivors.

The level of vitriol in these messages is so offensive, I will not repeat any of them in this column.

The only thing they have in common is they are devoid of any sense of decency and civility.

Somewhat surprising has been dismay and even outrage expressed from unexpected sources over these vile messages.

Nina Turner is a former national co-chair for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign.

She recently said, “It takes a serious lack of humanity to see children to be in a politicized discussion and respond something like lines of “that’s what they [voters in Texas] voted for.”

Turner’s closing one word comment says it all — “Shameful.”

John Favreau and Tommy Vietor are co – hosts on the left of center, Pod Save America.

Both worked for Barack Obama prior to and during his presidential administration.

Both have condemned social media posts that blame local Texans and the Trump administration for all who died as a result of the recent floods.

Favreau has said, “I think the really gross stuff was, I saw some people be, like, ‘Well, Texas, you voted for Trump, and this is what you get. ‘”

Favreau has also challenged suggestions that staffing levels at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Texas had anything to do with the tragedy. Favreau has said, “It seems like the National Weather Service, like I said, did send out a timely warning, it just didn’t get to people. And that’s, you know, not the Trump administration saying that independent meteorologists and experts have all said this.”

Vietor has said that while questions about the effect of NWS cuts could be “an important question going forward, I could have done without the, like, instant, you know, leap to blame name-your-political-opponent for this tragedy on Twitter.”

The “blame your political opponent” campaign on this tragedy is already well underway.

Shortly after news broke on the flooding, Senator Chuck Schumer demanded the Commerce Department’s Inspector General investigate vacancies at National Weather Service offices and whether the purported vacancies resulted in a higher death toll in in Texas.

Schumer has suggested that proposed but yet-to-be-implemented Trump budget cuts resulted in unfilled NWS positions in Texas were to blame. Senator Chris Dodd has said likewise.

Schumer has proclaimed, “The American people deserve answers.”

Yes, we do, but not from you two or anyone who has wants to advance a political agenda from this tragedy.

We deserve answers only if the following investigative guidelines are agreed to, in advance of, and are strictly adhered to during every phase of any investigation.

At a minimum, the investigation must not focus on assigning blame for what happened or did not happen with regard to timely and effective flash flood alerts.

The laser like focus must be on what can be done going forward to help ensure it never happens again.

Differing opinions must be welcome and considered provided they follow the timeless observation of former U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who once said, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts.”

We also need to accept that we never have and never will live in a risk-free world.

We can only anticipate risks and take prudent steps to try to avoid them or deal with them if and when necessary. Accidents can never be totally avoided despite planning and best intentions.

Going forward, we desperately need a renewed universal commitment that when tragedies do strike, to make sure social media posts and other public reactions reflect common decency and respect for each and every person impacted in any way by that tragedy.

This is especially vital in dealing with those who hold different political party affiliations or different views on a wide range of public policy issues.

We must do so if we have any hope of reversing the steadily declining levels of decency and civility in our society.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant who live in Easton.