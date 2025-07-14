From The Arc to Fello: A Chat with Fello President Jonathon Rondeau

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A name change for any organization, whether for-profit or nonprofit, is a significant undertaking. Beyond the costs of design and marketing, which would give any board of directors pause, it is a substantial cultural shift that leaders must navigate. Nonetheless, the payoff can be transformational.

And that’s why Jonathon Rondeau and his board made the bold decision to rename their organization from the Arc to Fello, after years of being seen, incorrectly, as simply a subsidiary of the nationwide organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. While the two are connected in mission and support, the Arc Central Chesapeake Region has always had its own 501 (c) (3) and independent board of directors. And over time, that confusion was starting to become a problem.

In our spy interview with Jonathon, he talks about the name change process and the deeper reflection he and his colleagues went through on the organization’s identity, values, and commitment to inclusiveness.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Fello, please go here.