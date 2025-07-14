For All Seasons Hosts Hoopers Island Migrant Resource Fair

On June 30, For All Seasons sponsored its third Hoopers Island Migrant Resource Fair at the Volunteer Fire House on Hoopers Island in Fishing Creek, Maryland, drawing over 127 participants to learn about the agency’s mental health and rape crisis services, and to gather information and items related to regional medical and dental care, health insurance, the Maryland Food Bank, and other key resources.

“This gathering has always been a beautiful opportunity to meet new people, and this year was no exception. We had the opportunity to touch many lives, each with its unique circumstances and needs, providing important resources and giving them hope,” shares Ivy Garcia, Director of Latino Outreach and Education at For All Seasons.

J M Clayton Seafood Company, Simmons Chesapeake Bay Seafood, GW Hall and Son, Russell Hall Seafood Inc., Lindy’s Seafood, Rippons Brothers Seafood, and Boats and Hose helped encourage their workers to attend the event. Some employers and individuals on Hoopers Island helped provide transportation for the workers, in addition to For All Seasons providing transportation through area bus contractors.

Among the 14 resource vendors at the Migrant Resource Fair were Dorchester County Health Department, Choptank Community Health, Maryland Food Bank, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Dorchester County Public Library, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Mid-Shore Mediation, Maryland Food Bank SNAP Enrollment, State of Maryland Office of Rural Health, St. Mary’s Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Shore Legal Access, Priority Partners, and the Comptroller of Maryland. For All Seasons offered participants at the event a free meal prepared by Blue Monkey Tacos. For All Seasons also provided grocery gift cards through a raffle. L & J Event Rentals provided tents, tables, and chairs.

“Over 28 volunteers helped us to pull this event together in oppressive heat. We are grateful to the community members and For All Seasons board and staff who helped to make this year’s event such a great success. We also greatly appreciate the wonderful meal donation for our volunteers from Scossa Restaurant,” commented Carly Palmer, For All Seasons Outreach Coordinator.

For further information on For All Seasons Latino Outreach efforts, contact Ivy Garcia at Ivy Garcia [email protected] or call 410-822-1018, ext. 207.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.