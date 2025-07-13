Letter to the Editor: Democracy on Ice

On July 3 2025, 218 blind mice in the House of Representatives passed the Big Beautiful Bodacious Bill, the most amazing bill ever, at least since the signing of the original Bill of Rights 250 years ago. Of course, our own Andy “the Sycophant” Harris put his blinders on and signed, claiming it showed fiscal responsibility. The nation can now pass it’s trust in God to “in Trump we trust”. What could go wrong?

On July 4, 1776, when the founding fathers wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, …….”, they instinctively meant “white men of European descent”, and women never crossed their minds. Over the following 250 years, using a wee bit of forward thinking, it was acknowledged to mean all men and women. And, yes, those pesky transgender people too. With the “in Trump we trust” crowd, I’m smelling some originalists who want to elevate those white men of European descent. We could call them “exceptionalists”. The “I’m better than all of you” crowd. America first for sure.

Back to that big bodacious bill, looking beyond the “take from the poor to give to the rich” or “let’s add 3+ trillion to the nation debt” parts of the bill, you’ll notice that $50bn has been earmarked for that ornery wall to keep the antelope out. Another $35bn to recruit another 1000 ICE agents. We certainly need more of Trump’s jack booted thugs, roaming the countryside, armed and masked, kicking Democratic leaders to the ground, rounding up violent criminals as they pick tomatoes and clean up the vomit from your hotel room.

If that’s not enough to curdle your digestive juices, there’s the transgression against humanity that will be financed by the masses stripped of their Medicaid, a mere $45bn for new concentration camps (er detention facilities) that will house people who have built lives here, going back decades. Peoples who own homes, own businesses, and, get this, pay taxes. Ice is already (as of June) holding a record 59,000 detainees. More than half have no criminal record, and probably were contributing to the American economy. The Trump regime expects that $45bn will buy 100,000 more beds. What is the government going to do with 150,000 thousand prisoners? Trump, while touring the tropical resort known as Alligator Alcatraz, he hinted at the use of detainees to replace themselves on the farms and in the hotels where they used to work. Trump lies about a lot of things (usually his accomplishments) but I’ve noticed that when he threatens someone or something, he usually follows through. He’s gotta keep that big bodacious vindictiveness fed.

The really sad thing is that tens of thousands will suffer needlessly because of Steven Miller’s believe that we of European descent really are better than all of “them”. Then there is the question of what to do with all those detention centers once the country has been emptied of all those brown people. Trump has routinely described Democrats as “scum,” “vermin,” “animals” and “enemies of the people.” We wouldn’t want them running around loose.

In his last speech as he relinquished the presidency (hint, hint, dear Donald), Ronald Reagan had this to say, “We lead the world because, unique among nations, we draw our people—our strength—from every country and every corner of the world. And by doing so we continuously renew and enrich our nation. While other countries cling to the stale past, here in America we breathe life into dreams. We create the future, and the world follows us into tomorrow. Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we’re a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier. This quality is vital to our future as a nation. If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.”

The current Republican party, that so revered Reagan, has lost its way, and may lose the country.

John Ramsey

Chestertown