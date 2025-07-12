CHT Green Room Gang to Present Annie Kids and The Sound of Music Youth Edition

Church Hill Theatre will come alive with music, laughter, and youthful energy as the Green Room Gang presents its annual summer productions from July 24 through July 27. This year’s lineup includes two beloved musicals: Annie Kids and The Sound of Music: Youth Edition, showcasing the talents of 47 local young performers.

For over twenty-five years, the Green Room Gang (GRG) has provided theatre education to young artists, developing their skills in acting, singing, dancing, and stagecraft. Each summer, these efforts culminate in fully staged performances enjoyed by the entire community.

Annie Kids is a heartwarming and abridged version of the classic Broadway musical, featuring the optimistic redhead and her journey from orphanage to family. The Sound of Music: Youth Edition brings to the stage the inspiring story of Maria and the von Trapp family, featuring timeless songs like “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things” in a shortened format perfect for young audiences.

Directed by Grace Sutherland, Annie Kids features elementary-aged students, while The Sound of Music: Youth Edition, directed by Courtney Adams and Maya McGrory features middle and high school performers. Assistant directors Sam Holdgreve, Eri Lackey, Lucy Pearce, and Riley Sutherland support rehearsals and technical aspects of the production, contributing significantly to instruction, rehearsal and tech.

The production team includes Carmen Grasso, Tom Rhodes, Jim Johnson, Jason Jarvi, and Romin Bowers for set construction, Tina Johnson for costumes, and Kat Melton for lighting. Krista Roark serves as a consultant choreographer with volunteers Emme Dumont, Jackson Lenzi, Kenny Luthardt, Natalie Stinchcomb, and Anne Marie Thomas assisting with tech. Steve Atkinson captures the moments as the photographer, while Becca Van Aken and Ginger Ellis act as producers and mentors. Sylvia Maloney chairs the CHT Education Committee, which oversees the program.

This beloved community tradition thrives thanks to the invaluable contributions of parents and volunteers. They help design costumes, build sets, and create props, embodying the collaborative spirit that defines the Green Room Gang.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, July 24 at 7:00 PM

Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, July 26 at 2:00 PM

Sunday, July 27 at 2:00 PM

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students. Early reservations are highly recommended due to the popularity of this event. To reserve, call the CHT box office at (410) 556-6003 or email [email protected]

Join us at Church Hill Theatre for a joyful, family-friendly celebration of youth theatre!