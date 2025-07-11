Small Scale Cider Making: Discussion & Sampling

The Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) will host its monthly Third Thursday Speaker Series on Thursday, July 17 at 6PM with a discussion on making cider at home. Forrest Richards, one of SULTANA’s captains, has dabbled in cider making since 2009. He’ll explain the process from sourcing apples to fermentation as well as other flavors that can be added to influence the sweetness or dryness of the cider. He’ll also discuss equipment needed for making cider at home. Samples of Forrest’s cider will be on hand for attendees over 21 years of age.

The Lawrence Wetland Preserve is a walk-in facility (no onsite parking) located at 301 South Mill Street in Chestertown. Visitors are encouraged to park in the public lots on the 300 block of Cannon Street or on the surrounding streets.

These events are free and open to the public. For more information about the Third Thursday Speaker Series or the Sultana Education Foundation, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.