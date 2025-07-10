Washington College Earns High Flyer Status for Bird Conservation

Washington College has successfully renewed its Bird Campus recognition from the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, reaching the prestigious High Flyer level. The Bird Campus program recognizes two or four-year colleges and universities committed to reducing threats to birds and actively participating in avian education and research. This achievement underscores the College’s ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship, having completed over 20 action points across four key areas: Habitat, Threats to Birds, Education and Engagement, and Sustainability.

The program is an initiative of the Maryland Bird Conservation Partnership, an expansion of the Bird City Maryland program that began in 2019 to encourage communities to enhance bird environments and educate the public on their contributions to a healthy community. Maryland stands out as the first state to offer a campus recognition program. Washington College initially earned its Bird Campus certification in May 2023, with significant work led by Chesapeake Conservation Corps member Fana Scott. Renewals are required every two years to ensure continued active participation. The town of Chestertown also recently received Bird City certification in October 2024.

“Getting High Flyer status as a Bird Campus from Bird City Maryland is a gratifying public recognition of the work done by Washington College to protect birds and raise awareness around what is needed for continued conservation,” said Maren Gimpel, associate director of Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory at Washington.

As part of the College’s Center for Environment & Society (CES), the Observatory’s primary research focuses on monitoring the seasonal movements of migratory birds between their breeding and wintering areas. Located on the Chester River, a few miles north of Chestertown, MD, the Bird Observatory is nestled in a waterfront refuge on Washington College’s River and Field Campus. The land serves as an important stopover habitat for shorebirds and is home to thousands of migrating and wintering ducks and geese each year.

“From installing Feather Friendly collision deterrents on our buildings to the recognition of our River and Field Campus as an Important Bird Area, to buildings and grounds using Integrated Pest Management to reduce their use of pesticides, choices are being made across our whole campus to improve our environment for birds, and the natural world as a whole so that we all can enjoy its beauty and intrinsic value,” said Gimpel.

The College’s renewed certification highlights a range of impactful initiatives:

Reducing Threats to Birds: Washington College installed Feather Friendly collision deterrents on the porch windows at Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall in 2023, with the remainder of the building treated in August 2024. The Washington College bird club is actively surveying other high-risk collision locations on campus and fundraising for additional treatments. The College also serves as the official test site for the American Bird Conservancy’s bird-safe glass testing program.

Education and Engagement: The Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory and the College’s River and Field Campus have hosted numerous lab classes, local bird club gatherings, and public education events. Faculty members incorporate avian topics into their coursework, and the Center for Environment & Society sponsors a National Audubon Christmas Bird Count each winter as a citizen science initiative.

Habitat Enhancement: The “Flyways Bench,” a functional art piece designed by Artist in Residence Deirdre Murphy, was installed at Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall. It depicts the migration of Least and Caspian Terns, both visible from the bench along the Chester River. The Washington College Campus Garden is a Bay-Wise Certified demonstration site, open to the public to explore best practices in ecological landscaping. Additionally, the entirety of the River and Field Campus was designated a MD-DC Audubon Important Bird Area in 2006, recognized for its large populations of breeding grassland birds like Northern Bobwhite Quail, and wintering/migrating species such as American Woodcock. The campus also earned points for its Tree Campus and Bee Campus certifications.

Sustainability Initiatives: Broader sustainability efforts on campus contributed to the High Flyer status, including a student-led compost team, a Back to Tap program promoting reusable water bottles, a food recovery network, and the campus’s use of integrated pest management by the buildings and grounds department.

“This recognition is a shining example of how the Center for Environment & Society’s integrated approach to research, experiential learning, and community engagement is making a real impact,” said CES’ Lammot Du Pont Director, Valerie Imbruce. “Our goal has always been to prepare students to become thoughtful stewards of the environment while contributing solutions that improve both ecological health and quality of life. This achievement brings that model to life.”

For a comprehensive list of Washington College’s achievements as a Bird Campus, visit their page on the Bird City Maryland website. You can also learn more about sustainability efforts at Washington.