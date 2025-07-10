In the Zone: A Talk with Bradley Moore

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Bradley Moore accepted the position of Chestertown’s Town Planner and Zoning Administrator ten months ago, it was a decision shaped by both chance and purpose. A native of Vermont with deep Eastern Shore ties—his mother grew up in Denton—Moore came across the job listing via a LinkedIn post shared by a colleague from his master’s program at the University of Delaware. After 20 years in the D.C. area working in patent law, and a growing urge to pursue public service, Moore saw local government as the scale where change was tangible.

“I always had that drive to try and change the world,” Moore says, “but that vision shrank in scale. What I love about local government is that the impact is visible. It touches people’s daily lives.”

Since taking office, Moore has immersed himself in Chestertown’s unique challenges: balancing historical preservation with 21st-century needs, fostering responsible growth, and ensuring zoning remains both legally sound and imaginatively flexible.

“Zoning isn’t just law, it’s part art,” he explains. “You get an address, you look up the zone, and sure, some things are black-and-white. But often you’re thinking about what’s appropriate, what fits the spirit of a place.”

A key focus has been the town’s historic district, where renovation often runs headlong into the complexities of modernization. Moore acknowledges the delicate balance required: “People want to retain the character of these beautiful old buildings, but also bring them into the modern age—solar panels, geothermal wells, climate resilience. It’s a careful threading of the needle.”

Chestertown’s Comprehensive Plan update is another priority. Working closely with the Planning Commission, Moore praises their thoroughness. “They’ve committed to making this a real roadmap, not just something to sit on a shelf. We’re now deep into workshops and pushing toward completion by year’s end—then we move into comprehensive rezoning.”

One of the most pressing issues he sees on the horizon? Housing.

“There’s a big need for what we call ‘missing middle’ housing—duplexes, triplexes, small multi-unit spaces,” Moore notes. “We can’t rely solely on single-family homes or big apartment complexes. We need a variety of options so people, especially working families, can afford to stay here. It’s ironic that even police officers and town employees often can’t afford to live in the town they serve.”

Moore also keeps an eye on broader trends, including the evolving landscape of short-term rentals like Airbnb. “It’s about balance,” he says. “We want tourists to have places to stay, but we also need to protect the supply of long-term housing for residents. This is an issue that’s playing out nationally, and we’re all trying to catch up on policy.”

Moore sees his role not just as a regulator but as a community listener and educator. “Most people don’t know what an easement is, but they should. Planning should be part of civics. It shapes our neighborhoods, our economy, and how we live.”

This video is approximately twelve minutes in length