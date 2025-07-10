Bringing Joy Inside by Angela Rieck

It is that time of the year. The hydrangeas are blooming everywhere. Mostly pink, but some blue hydrangeas are brightening our gardens. In my garden, gooseneck loosestrife is also blooming, it is a beautiful companion flower that has a white flower head in the shape of a goose neck and head.

Not only is it time to enjoy them outside, but hydrangeas also sparkle inside. It is an inexpensive way to bring beauty into our homes.

I looked for research on why bringing flowers inside is a good idea. I only found two studies, both commissioned by floral associations.

But there is something to be said about fresh flowers in your home. They brighten up the indoors, they bring the outdoors inside. Flowers make our home just a little prettier. Some people enjoy the scents, especially those from peonies whose sweet scent wafts throughout the room.

Flowers make us feel better. Hospitals have green areas and many patients have some kind of floral arrangement supplied by a caring person.

Just gazing at flowers can reduce stress. They make me smile every time I look at them.

Recently, I received a generous floral arrangement, it made my day. To be surrounded by such beautiful flowers that a loving person sent to me…how can I feel anything but joy?

There is some research that supports the benefits of flowers in the home and office. A Rutgers University study found that there is a link between flowers and life satisfaction. They concluded that presence of flowers in the environment triggers happy emotions and heightens feelings of satisfaction.

A study funded by a floral association in 2000 found that having fresh flowers in a workspace increased problem-solving abilities, boosted creative thoughts, and helped workers generate ideas. Participants in this eight-month study performed a series of problem-solving tasks in three common office environments: a workplace with plants and flowers, a workplace with abstract sculptures, and a workplace with no embellishments. Both male and female participants demonstrated more innovative thinking and generated more ideas and original solutions in settings with plants and flowers. Men who participated in the study generated 15% more ideas when working in the plant and flower surroundings. Females were more creative and flexible when plants and flowers were in the workspace.

Some of us just love flowers. On the Internet, I found that people who love flowers are described as having traits like kindness, sensitivity, and an appreciation for beauty and nature. Flower lovers are also frequently associated with being thoughtful, nurturing, and observant. But this is written by people who love flowers or people in the business of flowers, so I don’t give it much credence.

But what we do know is that flowers bought in the grocery store, delivered by a florist or picked from your backyard, just make the house a little bit happier.

