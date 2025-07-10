Allegro Academy Performs “Jubilate Deo” at Summer Choir Festival

Allegro Academy invites all to attend its annual Summer Sing Choir Festival, July 26, 2025 at 7pm. Each year, nearly 100 community musicians alongside professional soloists and instrumentalists come together to present a major choral work for this highly attended event. This year’s performance will take place at Easton’s Waterfowl Festival building, 40 South Harrison Street, and will feature Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo — a global, celebratory setting of Psalm 100.

“Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo brings to life the global aspect of the traditional Psalm 100 text, “O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands,” by setting it in seven different languages and drawing from a wide spectrum of musical influences. Each movement combines some characteristics of its language-group’s musical culture with the composer’s own musical language. Movements include liturgical Latin, intertwined Hebrew and Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Zulu, Spanish, Song of the Earth (untexted), and a closing movement combining several of these languages with English. The result is a stunning global celebration of joy, as all the earth sings as one, “omnis terra, jubilate!””

The Summer Sing Choir Festival welcomes singers from across the Mid-Shore area to join the non-auditioned choir and participate at no cost. Conducted by Allegro Academy’s founder and Artistic Director Amy Morgan, performances are typically met with a full house. Audience members are not required to pay, but encouraged to give a suggested donation of $20, as it is the mission of Allegro Academy to make superior music performance and education opportunities available to all.

Other programs of the Academy include the Allegra! Women’s Chorus, Allegro Youth Choirs, private music lessons, group classes, and the student scholarship fund. Thanks to generous support from the community, the Academy is able to provide scholarships for lessons and student ensembles, host superb free or low-cost performances, and foster a welcoming environment where musicians from all backgrounds can thrive.

For more information about the Summer Sing Choir Festival and other programs, please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361. Programs of Allegro Academy are funded by generous community members, Talbot Arts, the Mid-Shore Community Foundations, The Women and Girls Fund, and the Maryland State Arts Council.