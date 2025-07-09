Town Surveillance Cameras Repositioned for Activation

At the July 7 meeting of the Chestertown Town Council, Town Manager Larry DiRe reported that the long-delayed activation of the town’s surveillance cameras is underway. The project, which had been stalled for several years, has moved forward in recent weeks with new funding, expert input, and revised cost estimates in place. DiRe aims to have the cameras operational by July 31.

Key developments:

June 16: Existing cameras were removed from Delmarva Power poles in preparation for relocation.

June 18: A formal relocation plan was adopted. The town received confirmation that a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) analysis would be delivered by June 20. State DHCD project funding was also confirmed through July 31.

June 23–24: The CPTED consultant’s maps were reviewed with the town’s security contractor, Atlantic Security, Inc., leading to revised camera location plans and cost updates.

July 1: Cameras were installed and became operational on the Visitors Center building.

July 2: The town manager and Main Street executive director began drafting a camera ownership exchange agreement.

July 3-7 Cameras installed at the marina and Ajax Park.

July 7: Installation of cameras on downtown private property began. DiRe formally reported the project’s status to the mayor and council.

Town Manager DiRe also offered a candid assessment of previous project delays:

“The several years’ worth of delay is not acceptable, and all should hold me accountable for concluding this activity in a timely manner,” he said. “Public safety measures belong in town hall in the town manager’s office and not outsourced to our destination marketing and economic development organization. This kind of mistake will not happen again.”

He added that in the coming weeks, priority will go to camera locations that are ready for electric power and internet access, while other sites are prepared as needed.

What is CPTED?

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) is a planning and design approach that aims to reduce crime and improve public safety by shaping the physical environment. Its core strategies include:

Natural surveillance – placing lights, windows, or cameras to maximize visibility;

Territorial reinforcement – defining public and private spaces through landscaping and signage;

Access control – directing foot and vehicle traffic to reduce opportunities for unauthorized access;

Maintenance – ensuring areas are clean, functional, and cared for to discourage neglect or criminal activity.

In Chestertown’s case, the CPTED consultant reviewed camera placement maps to ensure each site contributes not only to visibility and security but also to the overall sense of safety in public spaces. The goal is to align surveillance with smarter design rather than just adding more hardware.