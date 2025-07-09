The Soul Music Sax-Man Comes to the Mainstay July 25

On Friday, July 25 the Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes a return appearance by the “soul music sax-man” Eddie Baccus Jr. Baccus came to the attention of a Mainstay audience last September at the Mainstay’s annual outdoor Gala. The enthusiastically received 11-piece soul group Motown and More provided the entertainment, but Eddie’s solos as he left the stage and paraded through the guest tables stole the show.

From 1995 to 2010 Baccus recorded and toured with the famed urban jazz ensemble Pieces of a Dream. Since that time, he has been recording and performing live with a powerful group of professional musicians who live in the Beltway region (Maryland and Northern Virginia). He describes his sound as “lush, soulful and funky.” Like his hero Grover Washington Jr, Baccus Jr switches artfully between soprano, alto, tenor and baritone. His music is driven by the simple desire to connect with audience: “I always want to make music that is fun but that is also timeless and heartfelt.

During his career Baccus has had the privilege of performing with a virtual Who’s Who in the traditional jazz, urban jazz and R&B worlds: Luther Vandross, Grover Washington Jr, Regina Carter, Dianne Reeves, David Sanborn, The Average White Band, and Stevie Wonder.

On a national and international scale, Baccus Jr has shined on the stages of many noteworthy venues including: The World Trade Center-NYC; Blue Note-NYC & Tokyo; Sydney Opera House-Sydney, Australia; The Village Vanguard-NYC. He has also played the national and international jazz festival circuit to include but not limited to: the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Copenhagen Jazz Festival, the North Sea Jazz Festival, and the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.