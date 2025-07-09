Avalon Donates New Gallery to AAM for Plein Air (Sort of): A Chat with Al Bond and Charlotte Potter Kasic

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Avalon Foundation’s Plein Air Easton festival has been collaborating closely with the Academy Art Museum since the event began in 2005, and this year it faced a significant challenge. After years of using the AAM’s galleries to showcase the best of the Plein Air artists’ works, the museum made a strategic decision to keep its art exhibitions open for more extended periods, which made those spaces unable to accommodate Plein Air.

Gulp.

But rather than simply abandoning this long-lasting relationship, Al Bond, the CEO of the Avalon, and Charlotte Potter Kasic, the newly appointed AAM director, found a remarkable solution to not only keep Plein Air at the Academy but also create a new gallery space within its walls.

Through a few brainstorming sessions, Al and Charlotte realized Avalon utilizing professional-level temporary wall panels, temporary wall panels, there would be enough space for a new gallery in the AAM’s hallway and Performing Arts Room on the first floor, allowing Plein Air to maintain an exhibition space for the festival.

In their Spy interview about the new space, Al and Charlotte give a perfect example of creative problem-solving.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Plein Air in Easton, please go here. For the Academy Art Museum, please go here.