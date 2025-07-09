A Baltimore Banner Tribute to Darren Foxwell

It is with profound sadness that the Spy shares with its readers a Baltimore Banner article about the devastating loss of Darren Foxwell on June 18th. The son of Kerry Daly and Len Foxwell (political consultant and Spy commentator), Darren lost his life in a car accident outside Trippe at the age of 18.

The Banner’s Cayla Harris does an outstanding job of telling the remarkable story of an extraordinary young person just beginning an adult life full of promise and idealism.

In the words of poet John Donne, “Death, be not proud” today.

Read the full story here. (A paywall may exist)