Rowan Michael, MD, Joins the Orthopedic Center

The Orthopedic Center has welcomed orthopedic surgeon Rowan Michael, MD, to its provider team. The Orthopedic Center is an affiliate medical practice of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Michael is board certified in orthopedic surgery, with a subspecialty certification in hand surgery, by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Rutgers’ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and his Bachelor of Science from the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. He completed a hand and upper extremity fellowship at University of Florida – Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida and his residency at Dartmouth Orthopaedic Surgery in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Dr. Michael has earned numerous accolades, including ‘Top Doc’ recognition from Main Line Today and the prestigious Bruce Fisher Award, presented to the top two graduating medical students in each class.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Michael to our practice starting July 1,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, principal provider at the Orthopedic Center. “His specialized expertise in hand and upper extremity conditions will be a tremendous asset to our community.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Michael, call The Orthopedic Center at 410-820-8226.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.