From Hunger to Hope: Community Responses to Food Insecurity July 17

The public is invited to attend the July 17 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Deeann Jones, Program Director of the Kent County Community Food Pantry, and Sandy Zappia, owner of Sandy’s Garden, will discuss the food insecurity in Kent

County and how residents can help alleviate it. Given cuts in food programs like SNAP this is a timely topic. The Food Pantry, located at Chestertown’s First United Methodist Church, provides food that meets the basic nutritional needs of all qualified Kent County clients. Sandy’s Garden, a 3.5-acre farm on Annie Crow Road, works to provide wholesome food to all by growing fresh fruit and vegetables that go to local food pantries.

The meeting will be on Thursday, July 17, at Phat Daddy’s, 205 Spring Ave. Please consider bringing a donation for the food pantry. Checks are also welcome. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to order a meal and share some social time before the meeting. A brief business meeting will be conducted by the club at 6:45 p.m. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 8:30 p.m. For more information contact DCKC at [email protected]