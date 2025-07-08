From Hunger to Hope: Community Responses to Food Insecurity July 17

The public is invited to attend the July 17 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Deeann Jones, Program Director of the Kent County Community Food Pantry, and Sandy Zappia, owner of Sandy’s Garden, will discuss the food insecurity in Kent
County and how residents can help alleviate it. Given cuts in food programs like SNAP this is a timely topic. The Food Pantry, located at Chestertown’s First United Methodist Church, provides food that meets the basic nutritional needs of all qualified Kent County clients. Sandy’s Garden, a 3.5-acre farm on Annie Crow Road, works to provide wholesome food to all by growing fresh fruit and vegetables that go to local food pantries.
