Announcement Regarding the Academy Art Museum 2025 Annual Craft Show

In 2025, the Academy Art Museum will take a thoughtful pause from its annual Craft Show. This is a moment of transformation for the Museum as we build a new five-year strategic plan, focus our energy on breaking ground on the Freeman Annex and Hormel Research Center and give our new team the time and space to acclimate and establish a sustainable annual cadence. This pause will allow us to do important internal work and plan thoughtfully for the future.

We know this news will come as a disappointment, especially to those who have been part of this tradition for many years. As an artist myself — traditionally trained in glassblowing — I understand the time, labor, and love that go into an artistic practice. Please know this decision was not made lightly. This show holds deep significance for artists, collectors, volunteers, families, and supporters of handmade work, and this pause is our way of honor that dedication while we continue to grow with thoughtfulness and care.

We are grateful for the support our members have given to the Craft Show over the years. While we are pausing the show this fall, we remain committed to celebrating craft through our related current and upcoming exhibitions, including Anne Lindberg’s seen and unseen, Piper Shepard’s Field, Voids and Translations: Works on Paper, and the upcoming More Clay.

There are many reasons to visit the Academy Art Museum — from our free admission to world-class exhibitions, or perhaps you’ll consider taking one of our hands-on classes. Additionally, we are excited to announce our major exhibition opening later this year: Rauschenberg at 100, celebrating the centennial of his birth and his connection to this region.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time of transition. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out, and we invite you to participate in the survey, via the button below to help shape the museum‘s future.