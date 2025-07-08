Alligator Alcatraz is a No Good Very Bad Idea by Maria Grant

Just when I thought things couldn’t get much worse, they did. Our fearless leader had the brilliant idea of creating a migrant detention center in the environmentally precarious Florida Everglades. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis got on board quickly—surprise, surprise.

The center will house up to 3,000 undocumented migrants while they await due process (so they say) before they are sent out of the country. It will cost $450 million annually for the state to operate the facility. That’s right–$450 million each year. Florida provided the initial $450 million needed to create and operate the center and will seek reimbursement through FEMA. (FYI, FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. Does it sound like an appropriate use of funds to you?)

Trump claims that it’s okay to disrupt the Everglades fragile ecosystem because there already is an airport there. As usual, he is wrong. In 1968, planners envisioned a large airport but backlash from conservationists stopped the construction after just one small runway was built. The backlash inspired the Florida Everglades movement and the creation of several environmental watchdog groups.

Let’s quickly review just how special the Everglades are.

The land is sacred to several Native American tribes that reside in 15 villages within the preserve.

Often called a river of grass, the Everglades are 86 percent wetlands surrounded by the Big Cyprus National Preserve. (Note the word Preserve.) Nine distinct habitats coexist in the Everglades, including cypress swamps, sawgrass marshes, and the largest mangrove ecosystem in the Western hemisphere.

The Everglades are the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles coexist in the same habitat. They are a haven for many endangered species, including the Florida panther, the West Indian manatee, and breeding grounds for tropical wading birds and home to 350 bird species.

One in three Floridians rely on the Everglades for their drinking water.

A coalition of environmental groups has filed a lawsuit claiming that the detention center did not undergo any of the environmental reviews that Federal law requires. Let’s watch what happens next.

In the few short days of its existence, the center has already flooded. (Just last week severe flooding killed at least 82 people in Texas.) Hurricane season is right around the corner, and it is unlikely that the center will meet hurricane codes. The risk of mosquito-borne diseases is significant. Heat and humidity in the area can charitably be described as brutal. Add to all that, a location that is virtually inaccessible to lawyers and family members.

Trump could care less about environmental issues. He has rolled back some of the nation’s key environmental safeguards which will profoundly affect the air we breathe and the water we drink. He has gutted funding for the agencies involved in the Chesapeake Bay restoration, including funds that restore and protect native species such as oysters, blue crabs, and striped bass.

Beside the horrific environmental implications of this center, one must also consider the racist overtones. Several studies have shown that racial resentment has contributed to Trump’s political ascendance. Clearly many of Trump’s claims smack of racism. He claimed that Obama wasn’t a legal American citizen. He said Haitians were eating the dogs and cats. He called Mexicans rapists. He said Harris was a DEI candidate. He said migrants murdered hundreds of women and girls. He tells nearly all-white crowds they have good genes. And now he is sending primarily Black and Brown migrants to what many claim resembles a German concentration camp.

I must admit all the July 4th celebrations rang hollow for me this year. It no longer feels like the land of the free and the home of the brave. There is no “crowning thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.” Instead, the land that I love is being destroyed piece by piece. Wake up America.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.