Update: Friends of Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge

Our advocacy efforts to protect Eastern Neck National Wildlife Refuge in the face of ongoing staffing and budget cuts have brought a strong and unified response from local government officials, business associations and grassroots groups. The Friends of Eastern Neck thanks each and every one of you who have written letters, made calls, and spread the word about preserving this priceless environmental, recreational and economic asset for our community and our region.

Be assured that Friends groups and other champions of public lands throughout the country are working overtime, doing everything in our power to ensure the future of the National Wildlife Refuge system as a whole. In recent weeks, FOEN has made in-person presentations to the Kent County Board of Commissioners, the Rock Hall Mayor and Town Council, the Chestertown Mayor and Town Council, the Greater Rock Hall Business Association, the Kent County Tourism and Economic Development Office, State Delegate Jay Jacobs, and the Rock Hall- based Women for Democracy. Our contact with these groups and individuals has generated momentum to make a compelling case against further federal cutbacks.

We especially appreciate the unconditional support from Kent County, a crucial stakeholder in the Refuge for multiple reasons, including its public facilities on the Refuge at Bogles Wharf and Ingleside; and from Rock Hall officials, who posted a letter on the town website for residents to sign and send to our federal representatives.

FOEN has worked closely with Friends of Blackwater NWR to connect with the staff for Maryland’s two U.S. Senators, Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks; and U.S. Congressman Andy Harris. Meetings are being planned for the near future.

As of now, U.S. Fish & Wildlife staffing at the Chesapeake Marshlands Complex headquarters at Blackwater NWR remains at a historic low of 11, down from 14 at the start of 2025. According to numbers obtained by Politico through a Freedom of Information Act request, USFWS ranks have dwindled by 1,316 full-time positions, or 14 percent of the workforce, since January. Numerous senior administrators, including several in our own USFWS Northeast Region, opted to take buyouts or early retirement offers in a concerted attempt to save positions in the field.

Some 3,500 of those employees are now responsible for managing more than 570 Refuges. Eastern Neck is one of many with no on-site staff, and is reliant on Blackwater-based biologists, maintenance specialists and their supervisors to make four-hour round trips to continue managing critical conservation and infrastructure needs. Further attrition and/or layoffs could result in serious harm to habitat and jeopardize public access to the Refuge. Nearly 7,500 positions have been lost to buyouts and early retirements across the Department of the Interior, part of a government-wide push to slash the federal workforce. There is currently a hiring freeze across the entire department, and further reductions in force are paused awaiting the outcome of legal action. Budget numbers for the remainder of this federal fiscal year and the next are still in flux as of this writing, but units across the DOI are bracing for significant rollbacks with potentially damaging impact.

We wish we had better news. The only way to make future messages more hopeful is for you, our members, to keep pushing back as pressures on the Refuge system continue to mount.

Please keep writing and calling your local, state and federal officials, and urge your friends and neighbors to do the same. Be specific about what Eastern Neck means to you, your family, your community, and the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

As always, we’re grateful for your hands-on volunteer work, memberships and donations that allow us to continue our partnership with US Fish & Wildlife and support Eastern Neck NWR through youth and adult educational programs, conservation efforts and the often unseen efforts required to ensure the island remains a haven for native flora and fauna and the human visitors who treasure them

