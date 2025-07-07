MENU

Sections

More

July 8, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Archives

Michael J. Sosulski, Washington College’s 31st President Steps Down

by 2 Comments

Share

Washington College announced Monday that President Michael J. Sosulski will step down later this summer to become president of Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois. Sosulski will continue to serve through July. Trustee emeritus and former Board Chair Steve Golding ’72 will assume the role of provisional Chief Operating Officer while the Board of Visitors and Governors finalizes interim leadership plans and prepares for a national search for Sosulski’s successor.

Sosulski was appointed as the College’s 31st president in the summer of 2021, arriving at a pivotal moment. Like many small liberal arts colleges, Washington faced a challenging financial landscape, including an $11 million deficit. Under Sosulski’s leadership, the College worked to stabilize its finances and revitalize enrollment through improved recruitment and marketing strategies. Since 2021, applications have risen by 120%, and the College’s endowment has reached an all-time high of more than $330 million.

Sosulski’s tenure leaves a considerable imprint on the institution. In 2022, the College invested $20 million in first-year residence hall renovations and campus-wide Wi-Fi upgrades. Other notable campus improvement projects include the redesign of the Owings Library Terrace and student-inspired renovations to the Western Shore residence halls. The College also began the process of removing three outdated residence halls—Dorchester, Cecil, and Talbot—to make way for the new home of the Warehime School of Global Business, Economics, and Social Impact. Funded by a $15 million gift from Beth Warehime Rizakos ’13—the largest single donation from an individual in the College’s history—the facility is scheduled to open in January 2028.

In 2023, Washington College received a $54.7 million gift from the Hodson Trust, significantly enhancing its ability to make a college education more accessible and affordable to students from diverse backgrounds.

Sosulski also oversaw the launch of the Innovation Plant, an entrepreneurship center that will be located at 800 High Street in one of the former Dixon Valve Company warehouse buildings. The project—currently in the design phase—has secured approximately $5 million in public and private support. Once completed, the Innovation Plant will support both Washington College students and local entrepreneurs in launching and growing businesses on the Eastern Shore.

Other key initiatives during Sosulski’s presidency include:

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. Thank you President Sosulski. Washington College and Chestertown will miss you. Thank you for your many contributions here, and much success at Lake Forest College!

    Reply

  2. Very grateful for the work President Sosulski has done for Washington College. I know the challenges he had to deal with were FAR more severe than the press release lets on–a challenging environment for anyone.
    To that end, the College and our local community DESPERATELY need a president who can hang in there for the long term. Changing demographics in the country, a continued decline in the number of seniors graduating from high school, overall college affordability, and the rise in AI (which has pushed the unemployment rate among recent college graduates higher than the national unemployment rate) are serious headwinds to be sailing into. The college needs a steady hand to guide the ship.

    I state the obvious.

    Which is where the community comes in. We have GOT to rally around the next president of the college and really show them our support. That means everyone–faculty, staff, alums, and the broader Chestertown/Kent County community.

    I think we’re all getting too comfortable thinking the college will continue to just be here.
    This is far from the case. Any institution is susceptible to closure.

    Any.

    My hope is that the College Board of Visitors and Governors sees this for the urgency it is.
    And my fellow community members, what are we going to start doing differently? We need to open our businesses to internships. We need to rally around graduating college students and help them find jobs. We need to find every excuse to partner with the college–especially in ways that can generate revenue for the institution. And we need to be REALLY welcoming to families when they visit (I think we may have this covered).

    Best of luck to President Sosulski.

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.