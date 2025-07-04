Exploring Garden Solutions with Stephanie Wooton: Chesapeake Bay Herb Society Hosts July 10 Clinic

Stephanie Wooton, chair of the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society Garden Committee, will present a clinic on garden pests, diseases, and problems at the society’s July 10 meeting.

Now retired, Wooton has worked in several nurseries including Garden Treasures and Unity Nursery here on the Shore. Born in Germany, she spent her youth in many countries due to her father’s diplomatic career. She obtained a degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin before moving east where she married and raised two sons. Work at a garden center in Frederick led Wooton to pursue her horticulture degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

These days she says she continues to “play (toil!) in my own garden with two (un)helpful cats.”

The society usually meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Meetings include an herbal potluck dinner, a short business meeting and a presentation on an herb-related topic. The theme for the July meeting is herbs of Argentina (bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, and tarragon).

CBHS was formed in 2002 to share knowledge of herbs with the local community. The group maintains the herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

For more information, call 301-452-2813 or visit the society’s Facebook page.