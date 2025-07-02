Tred Avon Players Presents CLUE: On Stage! A Killer Comedy, August 14–24

It’s murder, mystery, and mayhem this August as Tred Avon Players (TAP) brings the wildly funny CLUE: On Stage to life at the Oxford Community Center. Running August 14-24, this fast-paced farce by Sandy Rustin is based on the 1985 cult classic film and the infamous Hasbro board game that has kept us guessing for generations.

Directed by Jess Newell, CLUE: On Stage opens on a dark and stormy night at Boddy Manor, where six suspicious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host winds up dead, everyone becomes a suspect—and the hunt is on to discover who did it, with what, and where!

“This show is a blast,” said Newell. “It’s fast, it’s ridiculous, and it’s full of surprises. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or brand new to Clue, you’re going to have a great time.”

The colorful cast of characters includes both new and returning TAP actors:

Bruce Grove as Wadsworth

Natalie Page Laney as the Cook

Zachary Schlag as Colonel Mustard

Dena Transeau as Mrs. White

Lynn Sanchez as Mrs. Peacock

Mike Sousa as Mr. Green

Erik Fair as Professor Plum

Cecile Storm as Miss Scarlett

Ben Malone as Mr. Boddy

Matt Kimball as the Motorist

David Cherry as the Cop

Rob Sanchez as the Chief

The show is produced and stage managed by Sammie Adams-Mercer, with sets, lighting, costumes, and sound conjuring the eerie elegance of a murder mystery dinner party gone terribly wrong—brought to life by TAP’s talented and dedicated all-volunteer crew.

Performances run August 14-24 at the Oxford Community Center, with evening shows Thursday through Saturday and Sunday matinees. Tickets and full show details are available at www.tredavonplayers.org.

About Tred Avon Players

Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization committed to providing high-quality theatrical experiences for the Eastern Shore community. Founded in 1982, TAP produces four mainstage shows each year at the Oxford Community Center and offers opportunities for local actors, directors, and volunteers to participate in all aspects of live theater. For more information, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.