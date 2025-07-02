Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) to Host Fall 2025 Course Showcase on August 6, 2025

Interested in the economics of land development or the state of our rivers? Curious to explore new hobbies, enrich your knowledge, or stay active in a vibrant learning community? The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) invites you to attend its Fall 2025 Course Showcase on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) at the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center (410 Kidwell Avenue, Centreville, MD). This free event will highlight over 40 engaging classes tailored for lifelong learners aged 50 and over.

Fall 2025 Courses

IAL courses are designed to stimulate curiosity, foster personal growth, and encourage active lifestyles. Highlights include:

History & Current Events : Delve into the constitution and current events & social issues. Take a trip to Kent Island Heritage Society Sites.

Science & Environment : Learn about the future of artificial intelligence, time & space, and “Understanding Land Use and Local Development”.

Brain, Body, & Soul : Enjoy beginner Tai Chi, brain games, “Sleep and Performance” and “Introduction to American Sign Language (ASL)”.

Arts & Creativity : Engage in culinary and craft classes, “ABC’s of Meditation”, and literary explorations in “Book Club for Both Men and Women”.

To learn more about IAL and the full lineup of courses, visit our website at www.instituteforadultlearning.org. Course details are available on the website beginning July 15, 2025. This is your opportunity to meet like-minded individuals, take part in intellectually stimulating discussions, and stay active—all in a welcoming, social environment.

Fall 2025 Semester Detail

Dates: September 3 – December 3, 2025

Schedule: Daytime classes, Monday through Friday – most classes range from one to eight 90-minute sessions

Format: Courses range from single-day sessions to multi-week series

Membership: $90 per semester includes unlimited courses throughout the semester and access to field trips and special events. IAL also hosts monthly happy hours open to the public.

Registration: Online registration for classes begins at 9:00 a.m. on the day after the Showcase.

What Our Members Say

“IAL classes and activities offer a large range of interests led by an amazing group of knowledgeable presenters. You can be exposed to subjects that stretch and enrich your brain and share social time with an interesting group of people. Participating in IAL activities widens your horizons.”

— Sandy Hartmann, Church Hill, MD