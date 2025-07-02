Hope Floats: Area Residents Juliet Taylor and Tim Abeska Partner with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating to Host Benefit for Hop On A Cure

Kent Island residents Juliet Taylor and Tim Abeska have partnered with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) to host an intimate backyard fundraiser benefiting the ALS-focused foundation Hop On A Cure on Kent Island on July 26 from 6-9 p.m. local time. Donation to attend the event, which will feature a concert and special performance by Hop On A Cure co-founder and founding member of GRAMMY® Award-winning group Zac Brown Band, John Driskell Hopkins, is $500, and includes dinner and an open bar. The evening will also host a live auction, which includes a trip to Atlanta for the October 18 Harmony for Hope Hop On A Cure Gala.

“We are honored to be working with Juliet and Tim on this wonderful backyard benefit for Hop On A Cure. Their dedication and enthusiasm is very meaningful to everyone involved with this important cause,” commented Paul “Bo” Bollinger, President & CEO, of CRAB.

The event was inspired by Taylor and Abeska’s late spouses – both of whom passed from ALS in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Hopkins himself was diagnosed with the terminal illness in December of 2021 and, shortly after his diagnosis, co-founded Hop On A Cure with his wife, Jen, in an effort to spread awareness, educate the public, and raise funding for ALS research programs. To-date, Hop On A Cure has given over $4.2 million in grants to research programs at notable hospitals across the country, including Houston Methodist Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as several independent programs, like The Packard Center.

“Finding a cure for ALS isn’t an ‘if’ – it’s a ‘when,’” said Nic Shefrin, CEO of Hop On A Cure. “I don’t think people realize that a diagnosis of ALS is a terminal diagnosis. Events like the one Juliet and Tim are so graciously hosting help drive home the importance of educating others on ALS, and raising money for the hard-working researchers on the hunt for a cure.”

Those interested in attending the event can purchase tickets at HopOnACure.org.

About Hop On A Cure Foundation:

Hop On A Cure started in 2022 after John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band was diagnosed with ALS. ALS is consistently one of the most underfunded diseases for research. Because of that, not much significant progress has been made since Lou Gehrig passed away from the disease in 1941. The mission of the foundation is to support research to prevent, reverse, and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope. For more information about Hop On A Cure, visit www.hoponacure.org.