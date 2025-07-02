CBMM to Debut Bluegrass on the Bay with The High & Wides on July 26

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s waterfront campus will come alive with Bluegrass on the Bay, featuring The High & Wides, on Saturday, July 26, beginning at 5:30pm.

This inaugural concert event invites guests to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to enjoy an evening of Eastern Shore bluegrass overlooking the Miles River at the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand. The doors open at 5pm before The Folk Villains take the stage 30 minutes later to kick off the evening, leading into the headlining performance from The High & Wides, a four-piece string band whose high-energy, bluegrass-inspired sound has entertained audiences around the region since 2015.

Tickets are available now at cbmm.org/BluegrassOnTheBay and can also be purchased at the door.

Food vendors, including Hot Off the Coals BBQ, and a beer truck will be on site. Guests are also welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to the concert, which will be held rain or shine.

Bluegrass on the Bay promises a lively evening of great tunes amid a stunning backdrop at CBMM.

With roots on the Eastern Shore and in Baltimore, The High & Wides have been called “The Apostles of Hillbilly Boogie” by The Washington Post. Band members Marc Dykeman (guitar, vocals), Sam Guthridge (banjo, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle), and Mike Buccino (bass) draw on bluegrass backgrounds and weave in influences from new wave to old time to make music that defies boundaries while evoking the era when country, bluegrass, western swing, and early rock ‘n’ roll mingled freely.

A sibling trio from nearby Tyaskin, Md., in Wicomico County, The Folk Villains will be the evening’s opening act. Elijah, Isabel, and Guinevere Cockey grew up admiring their father’s band The Folk Heroes, and today, they honor that family tradition with a folk style all their own featuring standards, originals, covers, and improv.

Bluegrass on the Bay admission is set at $25 for adults, $24 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $14 for active and retired military members, and $6 for children ages 6-to-17, with all children 5-and-younger admitted free.

CBMM members receive discounted pricing for Bluegrass on the Bay and other events throughout the year. Adult members receive $5 off their concert tickets, and all children of members (17-and-younger) receive free admission. To support CBMM’s mission as a member and discover all the terrific benefits of membership, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

Please note that the concert will be ticketed separately from CBMM general admission on Saturday, July 26.

CBMM is also excited to offer a Summer Concert Pass that also includes Big Band Night, featuring the Shades of Blue Orchestra, on Saturday, July 5. For CBMM members, these ticket packages are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $9 for active and retired military members, and free for all children of members (17-and-younger). For non-members, they are $35 for adults, $33 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $14 for active and retired military members, $9 for children ages 6-to-17, and free for children 5-and-younger.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs must be kept home during CBMM’s events, including Bluegrass on the Bay.

Learn more about CBMM’s full slate of upcoming events, including Watermen’s Appreciation Day coming on Sunday, Aug. 10, at cbmm.org/Festivals.