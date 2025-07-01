Let’s Talk About It with Beth Anne Dorman: Adolescence on Film and About Parents

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As part of our ongoing monthly series on mental health, The Spy welcomes back Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, to help us navigate one of the most urgent issues facing families today: the emotional toll of adolescence in the digital age.

This month’s conversation centers on the critically acclaimed Netflix series Adolescence, which has sparked national reflection on how social media shapes — and sometimes distorts — the lives of teenagers. With raw, emotional storytelling, the series captures the growing crisis among young people who, under the unrelenting gaze of online platforms, make irreversible decisions with devastating consequences.

Together, we explore the show’s relevance for Mid-Shore families, the warning signs adults often miss, and what community resources are available when young people find themselves overwhelmed by anxiety, shame, or hopelessness.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here. To read more about Adolescence on Netflix, please go here.