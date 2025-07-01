Hemstetter Recognized at State Board Meeting

Kent County High School Principal Kris Hemstetter was center stage at a recent Maryland State Board of Education meeting.

Hemstetter was invited to the state Board’s June 24 meeting in Baltimore in recognition of being named Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) this spring.

“This recognition is not about one person — it’s about the collective spirit of Kent County High School,” Hemstetter said. “It’s about our remarkable students, our dedicated staff, our supportive community, and the power of education to change lives.”

Joining her at the Board meeting were her fellow principals and assistant principals of the year for elementary and secondary schools.

“These individuals represent the very best of what it means to lead with vision, passion and unwavering dedication to students’ success,” said Dr. Joshua Michael, president of the Board. “Through their commitment they have not only shaped schools, but empowered communities and inspired countless lives.”

Dr. Carey Wright, Maryland’s state superintendent of schools, said she remembers her year’s as a principal with much pride and joy.

“Serving as a school leader takes tremendous heart and dedication to improving the lives of everyone in the school community,” Dr. Wright said. “Today’s honorees are among the best in our great state of Maryland.”

Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas was at Hemstetter’s side in Baltimore, along with Public Relations and Communications Specialist Dan Divilio, MASSP Executive Director Chris Truffer and Hemstetter’s husband Wayne Hemstetter.

Principal Hemstetter said it was a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Maryland State Board of Education as the 2025 Maryland State High School Principal of the Year.

“While I don’t often pause to reflect on my own journey, this moment gave me the chance to do so — and I’m proud of the work, the persistence and the purpose behind it,” she said.

She will travel to Seattle in July when the National Association of Secondary School Principals will announce the winners of the top middle and high principals in the country.

Learn more about Kent County High School at https://www.kent.k12.md.us/KCHS.aspx.

Read Mrs. Hemstetters’ full statement below:

It was a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Maryland State Board of Education as the 2025 Maryland State High School Principal of the Year. I am deeply grateful to the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) for this recognition, and to the Maryland State Department of Education for hosting such a meaningful moment.

The words of MSDE Board President Dr. Joshua Michael, quoting Ken Robinson, truly resonated with me: “The real role of leadership in education is not and should not be command and control. The real role of leadership is climate control — creating a climate of possibility.” That is the work I believe in, the work I try to do every day at Kent County High School: to build a climate where students believe in themselves, where staff feel supported, and where growth is not just possible, but expected.

I was proud to represent Kent County Public Schools, and proud to stand alongside my husband, Mr. Wayne Hemstetter, who has witnessed the long days, the heartfelt work, and the unwavering commitment that goes into serving our school community. I’m also incredibly thankful to have had the support of our KCPS Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, our Public Relations/Communications Specialist Mr. Dan Divilio and the Executive Director of MASSP, Mr. Chris Truffer, who joined me for this special moment.

This recognition is not about one person — it’s about the collective spirit of Kent County High School. It’s about our remarkable students, our dedicated staff, our supportive community, and the power of education to change lives. I celebrate this honor with all of them.

While I don’t often pause to reflect on my own journey, this moment gave me the chance to do so — and I’m proud of the work, the persistence, and the purpose behind it.